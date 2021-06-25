UrduPoint.com
Women Right To Inheritance Govt Top Agenda: Muhammad Arshad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:15 PM

Women right to inheritance Govt top agenda: Muhammad Arshad

Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's top priority is to guarantee the right of inheritance to the women, said the Director General Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Muhammad Arshad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's top priority is to guarantee the right of inheritance to the women, said the Director General Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Muhammad Arshad on Friday.

In an interview with APP, DG said that women's active participation in decision making processes is compulsory at all levels for sustainable development, poverty alleviation and peace in the society.

He said women constitutes half of the population and their empowerment is key to success for a developed nation.

He said that such initiatives are significant towards achievement of gender equality.

According to the Section 498-A of the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices Act of 2011 (Criminal Law Amendment), depriving women of inheriting property by deceitful or illegal means shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to a time period of ten years but not less than five years, he stated.

