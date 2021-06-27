UrduPoint.com
Women Right To Inheritance Govt's Top Agenda: Muhammad Arshad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The government is giving top priority to guarantee the right of inheritance to the women, said the Director General Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Muhammad Arshad on Sunday. He said that the active participation of women in decision making process is compulsory at all levels for sustainable development, poverty alleviation and peace in the society.

In an interview to APP, the DG said women constitutes half of the population and their empowerment is key to success for a developed nation.

He said that such initiatives were significant towards achievement of gender equality.

According to the Section 498-A of the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices Act of 2011 (Criminal Law Amendment), depriving women of inheriting property by deceitful or illegal means shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to a time period of ten years but not less than five years, he stated.

