ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation comprised on civil societies representatives, social activists and girls students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) working on women rights Monday paid a courtesy call on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and fully supported his stance against Aurat March.

The eminent civil bodies' Representatives Tayyiba Ibrahim and Rabia Umar and social activists Dr Rehan Tahir and Jaffar Majid Awan and girls' students of IIUI said some non-state actors were trying to impose foreign agenda on Pakistani women in the wake of Aurat March that was totally unacceptable to them.

Appreciating the bold step of the religious minister, they expressed their confidence on content of the letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan and idea proposed to mark Hijab Day on March 8.

Talking to the delegation, Qadri said his letter was the crux of overall thinking of various segments of the society.

He said he was a staunch supporter of women rights but he could not see the way Pakistani women were being humiliated in the garb of Aurat March.

He said the western society could not provide due respect and protection to the woman as she was regarded in our family system and Islamic society.

He said under this pre-planned western agenda, the wives were being ignited hatred against their husbands and daughters against their parents.

Qadri said the slogans of Aurat March did not match with our cultured and Islamic society.

He said on International Women's Day, they should raise the real issues of women such as equal rights of education and job opportunities, due share in inherited property and harassment instead of provoking mutiny against their loved ones.

He lamented that the Muslim women were being banned to wear the dress of their choice in western countries but these so called women rights organizations and activists had become silent spectators.

He categorically said the women rights were completely protected in the Constitution of Pakistan and islam.