Women Rights Campaign To Start In Various Districts: Ghazala Saifi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:54 PM

Women rights campaign to start in various districts: Ghazala Saifi

Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Thursday said that woman rights campaign would be started soon in various districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Thursday said that woman rights campaign would be started soon in various districts of the country.

The aim of the campaign to bring awareness among rural women about their basic rights.

Talking to APP she said that government had played a important role in implementing on women inheritance law.

She said that women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the top priority of the present government.

Ghazala Saifi said that government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities adding that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society.

She said that government in collaboration with business community would provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurship.

More Stories From Pakistan

