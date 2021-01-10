UrduPoint.com
Women Rights Campaign To Start In Various Districts: Ghazala Saifi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Women rights campaign to start in various districts: Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi on Sunday said woman rights campaign would be started soon in various districts of the country.

The campaign would be aimed to created awareness among rural regarding their basic rights.

The government has taken a number of steps to implement women inheritance law but for the purpose the basic step is that the women must know their rights.

She said women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the top priority of the incumbent government.

She added that women had always played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Women entrepreneurs could bring a huge difference in the country she remarked. Ghazala Saifi said the government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities.

Educated women with economic empowerment could positively impact the overall society, she said adding, the government in collaboration with business community would provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurs.

