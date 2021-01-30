Women rights campaign to start in various districts: Ghazala Saifi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Saturday said that woman rights campaign would be started soon in various districts of the country.

The aim of the campaign was to bring awareness among rural women about their basic rights.

Talking to APP here she said that government has played an important role in implementing of women inheritance law.

She said that women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the top priority of the present government.

Ghazala Saifi said that government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities adding that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society.

She said that government in collaboration with business community would provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurship.

