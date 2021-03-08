UrduPoint.com
Women Rights Highlighted On International Day At Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Women rights highlighted on International Day at Dir Lower

Women Voices & Leadership Pakistan (WVL-P) and DEWA in collaboration with Global Affair Canada and Social Welfare Department organized a function in connection with the International Women Day in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Women Voices & Leadership Pakistan (WVL-P) and DEWA in collaboration with Global Affair Canada and Social Welfare Department organized a function in connection with the International Women Day in Dir Lower.

The event was organized by Project Coordinator Ms. Tahir Saba Swati who briefed the participants on various laws and acts passed by the government to protect the women rights. She also explained the women rights given to them by islam and stated that the Holy prophet (S.A.W) said, "Among you the most respectable is the one who respects women and the most disrespectable is the one who disrespect the women." The above instruction of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W) declared the ground of honor and respect for a person in Deen-e-Islam. Our religion, she said gave women a right of honorable life and ignite the light of rights in her life.

Before Islam women were mistreated by the society as Arabs used to bury their daughters alive, wives were harshly beaten and sisters were given to others as a compensation for any sin of her family.

Islam abolished all these dark practices and declared the paradise under the feet of mother, guaranteed paradise to a father who brought up her daughters with love, assured heavens to the husband who cares for her wife and made sisters partners in the inheritance.

She said today Muslim woman was facing problems not because of lack of her rights in Islam but due to the male driven society. Islam promised women respect, honor and safety before and more than any other religion.

At the end she also appreciated the Provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Social Welfare Department for taking sufficient steps to socially and economically empower the women.

