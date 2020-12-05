UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Rights, Laws To Be Ensured, Says Syeda Shehla Raza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:44 PM

Women rights, laws to be ensured, says Syeda Shehla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that the Women Development Department and the Police would ensure protection of the women rights and implement women laws in true letter and spirit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that the Women Development Department and the Police would ensure protection of the women rights and implement women laws in true letter and spirit.

She said that they would soon introduce a form under which an FIR could be registered immediately against women violence.

She said this while addressing to an event on the occasion of International Human Rights Day organized by the Sindh government in collaboration with UNDP and EU at a local hotel, said a statement here on Saturday. Special Assistants to Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights Veer Kohli, Syed Qasim Naveed and Anis Haroon also addressed to the gathering.

The provincial minister said that all the institutions of the Sindh government were using all their resources to provide possible assistance to the affected women.

She said that not only physical but also economic, social and psychological violence had been made punishable offense under the laws enacted by the Sindh government to protect women.

She said that a helpline 1094 had been set up under the Women Development Department where affected women could register their grievances.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Shehla Raza Hotel Virat Kohli Women FIR Undp Event All Government

Recent Stories

First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot Interna ..

2 minutes ago

Three including woman shot dead in karak

2 minutes ago

Tri Nations result - Australia 16 Argentina 16

2 minutes ago

Rogozin Presents Roscosmos-Made Nonlethal Gun

2 minutes ago

PHA decides to start tree plantation at various po ..

10 minutes ago

Australia and Argentina draw 16-16 in Tri Nations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.