Women Robbers’ Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two members women gang involved in conducting house robberies and recovered stolen Rs 2,50,000 from their possession here on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, Airport police held a two-member gang involved in house robberies Naila and Ansar Bibi.
They entered into houses on the pretext of some kind of household work.
SP Potohar commended the police team adding that the accused will be challaned by the court and will be punished.
He made it clear that the crackdown will be continued against the organized and dynamic gangs.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC sends Sh Rashid on judicial remand to jail10 seconds ago
-
LESCO detected 44,729 power pilferers in 130 days of anti-theft campaign13 seconds ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid nomination papers19 seconds ago
-
Strengthening fruit plant nurseries enterprises to boost local agribusiness10 minutes ago
-
Youth must exploit their capabilities to explore new horizons: ex-president FPCCI10 minutes ago
-
Two extortionists apprehend10 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies Board IUB holds seminar regarding HEC's opportunities for professionals10 minutes ago
-
Dr Amjad Saqib's vision of ending global poverty earns int'l acclamation10 minutes ago
-
Independent UK highlights Dr. Amjad Saqib’s vision for global poverty alleviation10 minutes ago
-
Ineffective Thalassemia centers in Quetta add to patients miseries10 minutes ago
-
BFC gets operational to boost commercial activities in Multan20 minutes ago
-
SAPM Sohrab meets Qatari Labour Minister, discuss safe immigration20 minutes ago