Women Robbers’ Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two members women gang involved in conducting house robberies and recovered stolen Rs 2,50,000 from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held a two-member gang involved in house robberies Naila and Ansar Bibi.

They entered into houses on the pretext of some kind of household work.

SP Potohar commended the police team adding that the accused will be challaned by the court and will be punished.

He made it clear that the crackdown will be continued against the organized and dynamic gangs.

