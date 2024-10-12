Women Role Crucial For Development Of Livestock Sector: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Saturday that the role of women for development of livestock sector was highly important.
He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister's livestock card project and distribution of animals among widow and divorced women of south Punjab, here on Saturday.
He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking all possible steps to strengthen the livestock sector.
He ordered to ensure time-lines for both projects. Kirmani said under the livestock card, 40,000 to 80,000 farmers would be given an amount of Rs 4.
5 billion as interest-free loan. Limit of credit amount would be from Rs 135,000 to Rs 270,000, he said and added that farmers would not get this amount in cash. He said that a project to distribute 11,000 cows to widows and divorced women of South Punjab had been started with a cost of Rs 2 billion.
The minister said that the scheme was for 12 districts of south Punjab. He directed the authorities concerned to complete verification of eligible women at the earliest in this regard. He said, "Strength of merchants for livestock card has reached to 936."
