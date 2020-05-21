UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Role Crucial To Ensure Anti-COVID Precautions At Home: First Lady

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:39 PM

Women role crucial to ensure anti-COVID precautions at home: First Lady

First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday said that being custodian of the household, women should play a responsible role to ensure strict enforcement of precautionary measures to protect their families from COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday said that being custodian of the household, women should play a responsible role to ensure strict enforcement of precautionary measures to protect their families from COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony for distribution of ration bags among the women with disabilities, the First Lady said that besides their own protection, strict adherence to precautions would also keep others from getting infected.

The event was attended by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi, Dr Mariam from World Health Organization and dozens of women with disabilities who were distributed ration bags containing wheat flour as well as all basic food items.

The First Lady appreciated PBM for continuously serving the downtrodden communities which were hard hit by the economic impacts of coronavirus outbreak.

She said as the end to the pandemic was yet unknown, people would have to continue doing their chores but with necessary precaution else their own family as well as those in their surroundings would get infected.

She said along with others, the women with disabilities were also badly hit amidst the coronavirus situation but the government was striving to extend maximum relief to them.

The First Lady, who also distributed ration bags among the disabled women, also informed the gathering that after compilation of their data, the government would start supplying ration bags to the disabled women at their doorsteps to save them from hardship of collecting it from the designated places.

In his comments, Aon Abbas Buppi said whenever a family was faced with a financial crunch, the disabled people and elders always became the biggest casualty.

He said in one way or the other, around 20 percent of the population was facing certain disabilities either due to old age or any other physical impairment, making them dependent on their families.

He appealed to the people to give special attention to the disabled people while giving away their alms. No doubt, coronavirus had impacted a huge number of people, but there were many others who were and would always be dependent on their family members and required special attention from the society, he said referring to the disabled people.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Women Family Event All From Government Wheat Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

3 minutes ago

631 smart lockdowns in place across Pakistan: NCOC ..

3 minutes ago

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in part ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto denounces cancellation claim

2 minutes ago

Regional press important part of national media : ..

2 minutes ago

1 mln trainings imparted to youth in freelancing

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.