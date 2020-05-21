Women role crucial to ensure anti-COVID precautions at home: First Lady

First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday said that being custodian of the household, women should play a responsible role to ensure strict enforcement of precautionary measures to protect their families from COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday said that being custodian of the household, women should play a responsible role to ensure strict enforcement of precautionary measures to protect their families from COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony for distribution of ration bags among the women with disabilities, the First Lady said that besides their own protection, strict adherence to precautions would also keep others from getting infected.

The event was attended by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi, Dr Mariam from World Health Organization and dozens of women with disabilities who were distributed ration bags containing wheat flour as well as all basic food items.

The First Lady appreciated PBM for continuously serving the downtrodden communities which were hard hit by the economic impacts of coronavirus outbreak.

She said as the end to the pandemic was yet unknown, people would have to continue doing their chores but with necessary precaution else their own family as well as those in their surroundings would get infected.

She said along with others, the women with disabilities were also badly hit amidst the coronavirus situation but the government was striving to extend maximum relief to them.

The First Lady, who also distributed ration bags among the disabled women, also informed the gathering that after compilation of their data, the government would start supplying ration bags to the disabled women at their doorsteps to save them from hardship of collecting it from the designated places.

In his comments, Aon Abbas Buppi said whenever a family was faced with a financial crunch, the disabled people and elders always became the biggest casualty.

He said in one way or the other, around 20 percent of the population was facing certain disabilities either due to old age or any other physical impairment, making them dependent on their families.

He appealed to the people to give special attention to the disabled people while giving away their alms. No doubt, coronavirus had impacted a huge number of people, but there were many others who were and would always be dependent on their family members and required special attention from the society, he said referring to the disabled people.