SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Government Degree College for Women Sargodha Principal Shahida Kazmi has said that development of the country is not possible without active role of women.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Women Day celebrations here on Saturday. A large number of teachers and students were also present.

Shahida Kazmi said that women were an integral part of society and serving in every field alongside men.

She said that society should also encourage women so that they could play an important role in the country's development.

Vice Principal Syeda Tahira Batool said that women in villages were being exploited even today and they need protection. She stressed the need for welfare measures for women in rural areas.

Later, a walk was organised to appreciate the services of women.