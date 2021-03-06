UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Role Imperative For Country's Development: Principal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Women role imperative for country's development: principal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Government Degree College for Women Sargodha Principal Shahida Kazmi has said that development of the country is not possible without active role of women.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Women Day celebrations here on Saturday. A large number of teachers and students were also present.

Shahida Kazmi said that women were an integral part of society and serving in every field alongside men.

She said that society should also encourage women so that they could play an important role in the country's development.

Vice Principal Syeda Tahira Batool said that women in villages were being exploited even today and they need protection. She stressed the need for welfare measures for women in rural areas.

Later, a walk was organised to appreciate the services of women.

Related Topics

Sargodha Women Government

Recent Stories

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

52 minutes ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

52 minutes ago

ADJD completes 160,482 judicial requests remotely ..

55 minutes ago

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

Nine arrested for gas decanting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.