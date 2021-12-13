Women role imperative in national development: FWCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Nighat Shahid has said that GDP growth rate can be increased up to seven per cent by providing opportunities to women in national development.

She was addressing a workshop titled 'Digital & Social Media Marketing' held in collaboration with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and USAID here Monday. Sobia Aqeel, Ferhat Nisar, Dr Najma Afzal, Shama Ahmed from FWCCI and a large number of women participated in the workshop.

She said that 52 percent of the population had a minor share in national development which we ignore while talking about low exports, economic growth and weak economy.

She said that promotion of entrepreneurship was among her top priorities.

She said that thousands of women were passing graduation from universities every year and they should facilitate in business.

She said that our women had a great potential and GDP growth rate could be increased by providing them training on most modern lines.

She lauded the efforts of USAID and urged for arranging such types of workshops.

The Resource Person USAID Usman Latif briefed the participants about digital and social media marketing.

He also highlighted branding, global E-commerce, E-commerce business, marketing etc.