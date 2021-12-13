UrduPoint.com

Women Role Imperative In National Development: FWCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Women role imperative in national development: FWCCI

President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Nighat Shahid has said that GDP growth rate can be increased up to seven per cent by providing opportunities to women in national development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Nighat Shahid has said that GDP growth rate can be increased up to seven per cent by providing opportunities to women in national development.

She was addressing a workshop titled 'Digital & Social Media Marketing' held in collaboration with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and USAID here Monday. Sobia Aqeel, Ferhat Nisar, Dr Najma Afzal, Shama Ahmed from FWCCI and a large number of women participated in the workshop.

She said that 52 percent of the population had a minor share in national development which we ignore while talking about low exports, economic growth and weak economy.

She said that promotion of entrepreneurship was among her top priorities.

She said that thousands of women were passing graduation from universities every year and they should facilitate in business.

She said that our women had a great potential and GDP growth rate could be increased by providing them training on most modern lines.

She lauded the efforts of USAID and urged for arranging such types of workshops.

The Resource Person USAID Usman Latif briefed the participants about digital and social media marketing.

He also highlighted branding, global E-commerce, E-commerce business, marketing etc.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exports Business Social Media Chamber Women Commerce From Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

8 minutes ago
 UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Cove ..

UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day

23 minutes ago
 UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encoura ..

UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encouraging investments, innovation i ..

38 minutes ago
 China ramps up J-20 stealth fighter production: Gl ..

China ramps up J-20 stealth fighter production: Global Times

2 minutes ago
 At least one dead from Omicron as UK boosts respon ..

At least one dead from Omicron as UK boosts response

2 minutes ago
 UEFA to Hold Champions League Again After Mistake

UEFA to Hold Champions League Again After Mistake

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.