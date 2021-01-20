'Women role imperative to remedy damage of economy caused by coronavirus'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has said that women role is imperative to remedy damage of economy caused by coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has said that women role is imperative to remedy damage of economy caused by coronavirus.

He stated this while addressing a delegation led by Tehmina Pasha, President Faisalabad Women's Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). The delegation also included Senior Vice President FWCCI Shahida Aftab, Vice President Rubina Shafiq, Member Punjab Assembly Firdous Rai and Group Leader Rubina Amjad.

FCCI Chief lauded the efforts and plans of Women's Chamber to bring women into mainstream of the economy and said that every year so many women graduate from educational institutions in Faisalabad and they should be encouraged to start their own businesses instead of running behind jobs.

He also lauded FWCCI's Incubation Center project and said that besides highly educated women, less educated women should also be trained to make them part of the workforce so that they can play their role in boosting national exports.

Referring to the performance of textile group during last six months, he said that share of garment sector in the exports of textile group during this period was 23% which is very encouraging.

Because women do stitching work more easily, therefore, they have more and immediate employment opportunities in this sector.

He said that the Women's Chamber should immediately start short-term training courses for training of the women so that they could easily fulfill additional needs of their families.

He also hoped that FWCCI would act as a brand ambassador for Faisalabad to increase exports of this city. He further said that efforts should also be made to seek funding from international donors as well as government departments related to women for the construction of FWCCI's own complex in addition to the establishment of Incubation Center, Women's Entrepreneurship Block and Women's Skill Development Center at M-3 Industrial City.

Referring to the funding, Rubina Amjad former President FWCCI said that she has already met the Provincial Minister for Industries and Production Mian Aslam Iqbal who has promised to provide land for FWCCI in M-3 Industrial City at discounted rates.

She said that she wanted to have a business forum from the platform of FWCCI in the first week of February for which she would need the support of FCCI.