UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Women Role Imperative To Remedy Damage Of Economy Caused By Coronavirus'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:25 PM

'Women role imperative to remedy damage of economy caused by coronavirus'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has said that women role is imperative to remedy damage of economy caused by coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has said that women role is imperative to remedy damage of economy caused by coronavirus.

He stated this while addressing a delegation led by Tehmina Pasha, President Faisalabad Women's Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). The delegation also included Senior Vice President FWCCI Shahida Aftab, Vice President Rubina Shafiq, Member Punjab Assembly Firdous Rai and Group Leader Rubina Amjad.

FCCI Chief lauded the efforts and plans of Women's Chamber to bring women into mainstream of the economy and said that every year so many women graduate from educational institutions in Faisalabad and they should be encouraged to start their own businesses instead of running behind jobs.

He also lauded FWCCI's Incubation Center project and said that besides highly educated women, less educated women should also be trained to make them part of the workforce so that they can play their role in boosting national exports.

Referring to the performance of textile group during last six months, he said that share of garment sector in the exports of textile group during this period was 23% which is very encouraging.

Because women do stitching work more easily, therefore, they have more and immediate employment opportunities in this sector.

He said that the Women's Chamber should immediately start short-term training courses for training of the women so that they could easily fulfill additional needs of their families.

He also hoped that FWCCI would act as a brand ambassador for Faisalabad to increase exports of this city. He further said that efforts should also be made to seek funding from international donors as well as government departments related to women for the construction of FWCCI's own complex in addition to the establishment of Incubation Center, Women's Entrepreneurship Block and Women's Skill Development Center at M-3 Industrial City.

Referring to the funding, Rubina Amjad former President FWCCI said that she has already met the Provincial Minister for Industries and Production Mian Aslam Iqbal who has promised to provide land for FWCCI in M-3 Industrial City at discounted rates.

She said that she wanted to have a business forum from the platform of FWCCI in the first week of February for which she would need the support of FCCI.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exports Business Chamber February Women Commerce Textile From Government Industry Share Jobs Punjab Assembly Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

16 minutes ago

SCC decides to appoint consultant

5 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson, CureVac Vaccines to Enter EU Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Mexican leader says he shares Biden's priorities

5 minutes ago

Report Projects Europe's LNG Imports Falling in 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Early Parliamentary Elections in Moldova Can Unloc ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.