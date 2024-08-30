Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) Syed Saadat Jahan, said that well informed women can play an important role in accountability of the public office holders and women empowerment through right to information ensures their integration in to good governance.

He was addressing the participants of Khwateen Khuli Kachehri arranged by the Local Government Department in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) and GIZ here at Wodoodia Hall, Mingora, Swat on Friday.

Women of diverse walks of life from across the Swat and representatives of the line departments of district Swat participated in the Khuli Kachehri.

Women presented their issues before the concerned authorities for redressal. Most of the cases related to sanitation, local govt dept and public health were resolved on the spot.

Syed Saadat Jahan briefed the participants on filing of RTI requests to public entities. He also emphasized the role of Public Information Officers of institutions as facilitators to citizens. "If a citizen is disabled or illiterate, it is the responsibility of PIOs to write an RTI application for him or her" Jahan added.

CEO, SRSP, Masood Ul Mulk, Country Director GIZ and Team Leader, Participatory Local Governance, Mr. Muhammad Atif also participated in the Khuli Kacheri. The newly appointed employees were welcomed on assumption of their new jobs by Mr. Saadat. For facilitation of the citizens, the representatives of the Women Facilitation Desk were provided with awareness material including RTI Requests forms, leaflets, complaints forms etc.