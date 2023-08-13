Open Menu

Women Role In Creation Of Pakistan Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Women role in creation of Pakistan lauded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The role of women in the Pakistan Movement was exemplary and no one could deny the fact, said political, social figure Hania Khan here on Sunday.

In a statement, Hania Khan remarked We got a precious gift of freedom due to the active participation of women.

She hailed Ms Fatima Jinnah, Begum Raana Liaqat Ali, Begum Amjidi Bano, Fatima Sughra, Begum Salma Tasadque, Begum Shafi and many others for their matchless efforts for Pakistan.

The women dedicated their lives to Pakistan, she said.

Despite obstacles, the women performed their best. Women made history by extending sacrifices.

Today is the day to salute the daughters, she added. She also expressed her resolve to extend maximum services for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Hania Women Sunday Best

Recent Stories

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

32 minutes ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

32 minutes ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

2 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

2 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

3 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

3 hours ago
Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

4 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

12 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan