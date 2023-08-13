Women role in creation of Pakistan lauded

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The role of women in the Pakistan Movement was exemplary and no one could deny the fact, said political, social figure Hania Khan here on Sunday.

In a statement, Hania Khan remarked We got a precious gift of freedom due to the active participation of women.

She hailed Ms Fatima Jinnah, Begum Raana Liaqat Ali, Begum Amjidi Bano, Fatima Sughra, Begum Salma Tasadque, Begum Shafi and many others for their matchless efforts for Pakistan.

The women dedicated their lives to Pakistan, she said.

Despite obstacles, the women performed their best. Women made history by extending sacrifices.

Today is the day to salute the daughters, she added. She also expressed her resolve to extend maximum services for the country.