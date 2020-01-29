Women role in industrialization to strengthen provincial economy: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that women's participation in the industrial process would strengthen provincial economy.

Talking to a delegation of Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BWCCI) led by its President Sherry Arshad Khan here, he said that government was focused on industrial sector development and six Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were being established across Punjab, while another four SEZs would soon be notified.

Chief Minister said that first time, SEZs were being established in backward districts of the province, adding that comprehensive industrial development policy was now bearing fruit. Punjab government, he disclosed, has also launched a programme to give soft loans to the youth including women enabling them to start their own businesses, and the loan terms had further been softened for women entrepreneurs.

An office of Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) would also opened in Southern Punjab, where industrial development would also boost employment opportunities, he maintained.

The chief minister assured that BWCCI problems would be resolved on priority basis and opening of its sub-office in Lahore would be be considered as well.

He also welcomed proposal of holding Rohi Mela in Bahawalpur and assured his full cooperation in this regard, citing that such events help promote local handicrafts.

Usman Buzdar said that conducive trade and investment environment had been ensured in Punjab and businesswomen must take optimum benefits from it.

He said, Pakistan's economy had been stabilized under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and investors confidence had also been restored due to viable policies of the government.

"Today, Pakistan is moving towards development and prosperity and it is open for investment. The investors will not face any difficulty," he assured.

On this occasion, Sherry Arshad Khan said that it was a matter of pride for them that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar belonged to South Punjab.

She also shared with Chief Minister various matters regarding promotion of women entrepreneurship in the province.

MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, LDA Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran and others were also present.