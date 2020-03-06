UrduPoint.com
Women Role Vital In Development : Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Women role vital in development : speakers

The University of Agriculture organized a seminar, nutrition camp and art exhibition in connection with ' World Women Day' here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture organized a seminar, nutrition camp and art exhibition in connection with ' World Women Day' here Friday.

The exhibition was arranged by the Faculty of food Nutrition and Home Sciences.

Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadia Butt, MPA Firdous Rai , President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qurat ul Ain, Dr Basma Elahi from UK, Director Home Sciences Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Nuzhat Huma, Dr Binish Sarwar, Dr Aysha Samreen, Dr Binish Israr and other notables spoke on the occasion.

Dr Masood said women had played an important role in the socio-economic activities and development of the country.He said "Islam gives women the great respect, and importance and it is the biggest upholder of women's rights.

" He said "The rights and respect of the islam, which has given to the women as mothers, sisters and daughters and wives, have no parallel in any civilization." Firdous Rai said that 50 percent of the population was comprises on women.

She lauded the role and sacrifices of the women for a healthy and prosperous society.

Qurat ul Ain said that women entrepreneurship and empowerment played pivotal role in socio-economic empowerment of all underdeveloped countries.

Dr Ayesha Riaz said that by adopting the Islamic lifestyle, we could address the different challenges faced to the humanity.

