Women' S Role Must Be Appreciated: Advocate Rizwana

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Prominent lawyer, women`s rights activist, Advocate Rizwana Memon while hailing the women' s role across the country has said women in Pakistan could be seen in every sphere and excelling with great energy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Prominent lawyer, women`s rights activist, Advocate Rizwana Memon while hailing the women' s role across the country has said women in Pakistan could be seen in every sphere and excelling with great energy.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said millions of women were still living a very hard life without knowing about or exercising their rights adding that a number of women from different spheres of society to learn about the efforts women were making in their daily lives to survive in society.

To a question, she said as a female lawyer the struggle began from the very first day when we enter law school.

Even when we were making a point in class that itself is an issue because usually people did not want to listen to or respect a woman's point of view, she added.

Ms Memon further said after making dedicated efforts to attain a law degree, when she wanted to start practicing as a lawyer, they were usually told to avoid litigation and going to court, In short to not be a trial lawyer.

She said that they were given the impression that they would be a liability in law firms if they were taken to court for cases so they should stay in offices and do the back end work.

Regarding accepting cases from clients Rizwana said," that it's a big challenge as people generally avoid hiring female lawyers. In law firms if a woman steps forward to hear the case of a client they are not taken seriously, nor are they give full details of the case, she said and added that in court the judges are still respectful and supportive but the lawyers usually call female lawyers with odd Names like 'Bibi''Muhtrama" instead of referring to them in a more professionally appropriate manner," she said".

About what Women's Day means for her Advocate Rizwana said, for me it is an ode paid to women who struggled to get their rights and due to them many ladies are living a better life. No doubt women in Pakistan have come a long way which can be seen in almost all professions and there are many female role models, still women are trying to get their basic rights, she maintained.

