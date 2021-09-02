UrduPoint.com

Women Safety, Empowerment Flag March Held

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:09 PM

Women safety, empowerment flag march held

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday launched awareness campaign of Lahore police against gender harassment and violence to assure safety and security to women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday launched awareness campaign of Lahore police against gender harassment and violence to assure safety and security to women.

On the directions of Commander Lahore police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the SDPO North Cantt ASP Bushra Nisar led 'Women Safety and Empowerment Flag March' comprising to female police officers and officials of all the units of Lahore police including female traffic warden bikers from Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore.

The flag march passed through different roads including,China Chowk, Shah Rah-e-Aiwan-e-Tijarat, Jail Road, Gulberg and concluded at Govt Home Economics College for Girls where ASP Bushra Nisar delivered awareness lecture to the students regarding precautionary measures and downloading 'Women Safety App' in their android phones to get immediate police help in case of any emergency.

While taking to the media men, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that the first purpose of the flag march was to express solitary, assuring women community that Lahore Police was with them against any sort of sexual harassment and violence and secondly to make female students of girls colleges and universities aware the importance to download 'Women Safety App'.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that it was absolutely essential that women should raise their voice against any violence and get the perpetrators to justice as it would not only teach the perpetrators a lesson but also act as a deterrent against them repeating the offense.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police would established two 'Women Anti-harassment and Violence Cells' in the city within a few days, one in Police station Defense Area (B) and the other at Police Khidmat Markaz Liberty to ensure prompt redress of their grievances by registration of cases and investigation of crimes reported against women.

