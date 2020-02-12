UrduPoint.com
Women Scientists Celebrate International Day Of Women/Girls In Science

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

Women scientists and researchers, at different stages of their careers here on Wednesday celebrated "International Day of Women and Girls in Science," with the urge to get recognition of their contribution to the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Women scientists and researchers, at different stages of their careers here on Wednesday celebrated "International Day of Women and Girls in Science," with the urge to get recognition of their contribution to the society.

Addressing a session organized by International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) to mark the occasion they observed that mindset is still needed to be changed with regard to capacities of women researchers.

It was reiterated that working women have proved all over the world that there is no difference between men and women in terms of their working capacity and excellence.

Ladies of national and international stature participating in the deliberations included Dr. Bina Siddiqui, Chairman of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD - Pakistan Chapter), Dr. Shahnaz Perveen, Director of Planning & Development at PCSIR Laboratories Complex besides Dr. Darakhshan Haleem, Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Dr. Asmat Salim, Dr. Shabana Simjee, Dr. Atia-tul-Wahab, Dr. Sammer Yousuf, Dr. Hina Siddiqui and Chinese scholar Dr. Yan Wang.

The event, Global Women's Breakfast (GWB2020), being celebrated since 2015 as an occasion dedicated by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to empower women in science and technology is increasingly registered to gain attention of researchers across the country.

The event was attended by more than 300 women scientists of the country.

Prof. Bina Siddiqui, who is also a senior professor at the ICCBS, mentioning that the theme for GWB2020 was focused on leadership development.

"Pakistani women owned great leadership skills," she said mentioning that OWSD provides research training and networking opportunities to women scientists throughout the developing world.

"This was the time for the women in Pakistan to join hands and work for the development and advancement of science in Pakistan," said the senior researcher.

Dr. Shahnaz Perveen highlighting the overall purpose of GWB2020 said it was meant to promote an on-going virtual network where women in the chemical and related sciences can connect with each other in a meaningful way to support their professional aspirations.

"Women empowerment was a need of the hour to bring the country on the right way of sustainable progress," she said.

Dr. Hina Siddqui, organizer of the event, expressed her gratitude to ICCBS Director, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.

for his commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

She also mentioned that ICCBS has a distinguished flagship program for the training of women scientists from Africa, particularly those from sub-Saharan African countries, working in the field of Chemistry.

Participants of the program on the occasion also registered their concerns with regard to social compulsions that hindered many of the women to work freely for the development of thecountry.

