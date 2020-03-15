UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Segment Urge To Establish Separate Females Shelter Homes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Women segment urge to establish separate females shelter homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Vulnerable poor women segment of society Sunday urged the authorities concerned to establish separate females shelter homes in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A large number of these women were living in miserable conditions being victim of domestic violence.

Farzana Hassan said,"Due to domestic violence and behavior of her husband and in-laws she had to move to live in a secure place but unfortunately there was lack of women shelter homes.

She said that there were only three shelters homes operational which allow people to stay for a short time period.

Many of women can't find an affordable place to go and they were forced to live in private hostels, she stated." When contacted an official from "Shelter Home",Roshdil khan Hoti said that they were operating three shelter homes in twin cities and one shelter home was for only women and other two shelter homes were accommodating women in separate rooms.

He said that "we are trying to increase the number of shelter home for homeless women as it is very important and critical issue for poor homeless women".

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Rawalpindi Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi, Dubai financial markets ban insider tra ..

13 seconds ago

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

3 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

4 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.