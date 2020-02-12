Women segment urges to establish separate females shelter homes

Vulnerable poor women segment of society Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to establish separate females shelter homes in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

A large number of these women were living in miserable conditions being victim of domestic violence.

Farzana Hassan said,"Due to domestic violence and behavior of her husband and in-laws she had to move to live in a secure place but unfortunately there was lack of women shelter homes.

She said that there were only three shelters homes operational which allow people to stay for a short time period.

Many of women can't find an affordable place to go and they were forced to live in private hostels, she stated." When contacted an official from "Shelter Home",Roshdil khan Hoti said that they were operating three shelter homes in twin cities and one shelter home was for only women and other two shelter homes were accommodating women in separate rooms.

He said that "we are trying to increase the number of shelter home for homeless women as it is very important and critical issue for poor homeless women".

