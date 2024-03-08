Women serving in police source of pride: CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that women serving in police

are a source of pride for the department. These women have consistently played a significant

role in upholding law and maintaining public peace.

He expressed these views in his statement issued here on Friday on the International Women's Day,

emphasizing that women in various wings of police were demonstrating exemplary performance

with men.

The CCPO said that women on duty in police had proven their capabilities through hardwork

and dedication day and night.

Kamyana stated that a zero-tolerance policy was being implemented on incidents of violence and harassment against women and children.

He mentioned that police were committed to protecting legal rights of women belonging to minority

communities with other sections of society.

He added that an app called "Never Again" was being introduced for the safety of women.

Through the Women Safety App, Helpline 1242 and anti-women harassment and violence cell, effective

protection for women was being ensured, he concluded.