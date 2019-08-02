Women shot dead in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead woman and injured her husband in Pashgan area of Gwadar district on Friday.

According to police sources, the both victims were present at their house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a woman died on the spot while her husband received bulled injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatment was started. The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.