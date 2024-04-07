Open Menu

Women Shot Killed Over Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Women shot killed over dispute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Armed men allegedly shot and killed a woman over a dispute in a village lying within the jurisdiction of Bahawalnagar.

Police sources said that a man registered his complaint with the police, submitting that armed men had shot and killed his sister.

The police reached the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Rani Bibi. The cause behind the murder was told to be a dispute.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused and initiated efforts to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was underway.

