Women Should Acquire Martial Arts Skills For Sake Of Self-defense: Japan's Acting CG

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Acting Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Katsunori Ashida has said that irrespective of their class, caste and creed, women are respectable for us and we should hold them in high esteem in whatever capacity they work

He was speaking at a seminar on Women's Protection and Self-Defence organized by DMC South in connection with Pakistan Day, here on Monday.

Addressing the seminar, he said that martial arts is part and parcel of Japanese Culture and advised the women, particularly girls, to lace themselves with martial arts skills for the sake of self-defense which has become vital in current circumstances.

"In this connection, women can also utilize the social media websites where the martial arts sessions are available", he added.

Karachi Water & Sewerage board Vice Chairman Syed Najmi Alam, DMC South Administrator Dr Afshan Rubab Syed, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, Director Education South Abdul Ghaffar Arain and students attended the seminar.

The Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed said that the purpose of the workshop was to create awareness about self-defense against harassment and bullying among the participants.

She advised the women to never keep quite on any form of harassment and report the same and stand up against such practices in whatever capacity they can with a view to combating this menace.

She lauded the holding of workshop and termed it as an example of Pak-Japan friendship. She was all praise for the Acting Consul General of Japan in Karachi for gracing the occasion with his presence.

She also hoped that the self-defense workshop will further contribute towards the promotion of cultural ties between the two countries.

Chairperson Anti-Harassment Cell Sindh, Dr Sakina Samoo said that women face a lot of challenges in the domestic, education and professional fronts and holding of such workshops and seminars which focus on self-defenses trainings will create awareness among women about self-defence which has become necessary.

Dr Basit Ansari of Karachi University, Social Welfare Activist Sarim Burney and organizing Chairman Ghulam Yaseen also addressed the workshop.

On the occasion, Syed Sakhawat Ali of Pakistan Workers and Amateur sports Federation, imparted practice of a number of moves and forms of martial arts.

Earlier, Student of various schools of DMC South presented national songs and tableaus on the occasion.

Later, Sindh's ajrak and traditional caps were presented to the guests on the occasion.

