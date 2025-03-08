Open Menu

Women Should Aware About Their Fundamental Rights: Farah Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Women should aware about their fundamental rights: Farah Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly Farah Azeem Shah on Saturday stressed that women should be aware about their fundamental rights.

Talking to APP here on the occasion of International Women Day, she said that the parents should play a vital role by educating and creating awareness among their children about basic women rights.

She said, "Iman Pakistan Movement" has embarked its struggle from Balochistan and every patriot political party would become the part of this movement besides taking unified stance for the betterment and economic stability of the country.

She further emphasized that mother can establish a proper society as women empowered in Pakistan, but there was dire need to educate them about their rights.

She urged the Federal and provincial governments to establish institutional frameworks to address gender disparities in education, health, employment and political participation.

Recent Stories

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

11 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

26 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

41 minutes ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

2 hours ago
Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

2 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

2 hours ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan