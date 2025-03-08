Open Menu

Women Should Awear Of Their Rights:Farah Azeem Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Women should awear of their rights:Farah Azeem Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Member Balochistan Assembly Farah Azeem Shah has said that women should aware of their rights .

Talking to APP here on Saturday ,parents should play a vital role for for women rights.

She said that "The Iman Pakistan Movement has started its struggle from Balochistan Siriab and every political party should be the part of "Iman Pakistan Movement ".

She added that Federal and provincial governments to establish institutional frameworks to address gender disparities in education, health, employment and political participation.

