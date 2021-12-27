UrduPoint.com

Women Should Be Given Equal Rights Under Article 25: Speakers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:01 PM

Women should be given equal rights under Article 25: Speakers

Social attitudes have alienated women from the development process, women have more problems than men, and it is most unfortunate that women are not included in the political and economic development process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Social attitudes have alienated women from the development process, women have more problems than men, and it is most unfortunate that women are not included in the political and economic development process .

These views were expressed by Shahnaz Rafiq, Hira Imam, Fauzia Qamar and others while addressing a training workshop for journalists of Sustainable Social Development Organization.

Independent journalism is the path to development of any country. The media has a responsibility to play its positive role in raising awareness about women.

The number of seats should be increased, women should be given equal rights under Article 25, the number of working women is 17% in compariosion to men, the share of women in the labor force is 22.

30%, and minimum wage is 20 thousand rupees, they said.

They said women are paid lesser wages. Under harassment law, factories, etc do not have daycare centers for children of working women, separate washrooms or harassment committees.

Labor laws should be changed. The prevailing rules should not be used against women because negative attitudes are fostered by social attitudes. The media should play its role in eliminating gender discrimination. It should be ensured that effective participation of women in the political process increases to safe guard women rights, they maintained.

The training was held under the joint effort by SSDO, TDEA and FAFEN to promote women rights and their inclusion in policy and decision making.

