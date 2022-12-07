UrduPoint.com

Women Should Equip Themselves With Knowledge Of Latest Technology: Chairman PHEC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Shahid Munir on Tuesday urged the women to equip themselves with the knowledge of latest technology for greater national interest

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here, he said that women were an integral part of the society and their involvement in the mainstream was imperative for development of the country.

He stressed the need of new research in education and technology and said that next age would be under severe influence of data science and artificial intelligence. Therefore, the women should equip themselves with the knowledge of latest technology and scientific trends so that they could play their effective role in national progress and prosperity.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq also addressed the function and said that faculty members of this alma mater showed excellence in education and research during 2021. Hence they would be awarded cash prizes in recognition of their excellent performance.

Later, Chairman PHEC also distributed cash prizes and awards among 60 teachers of GCWUF and appreciated their performance.

Director Academics Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Registrar Asif Malik, Treasurer Ansar Mughal and others were also present on the occasion.

