Women Should Harness E-Commerce Skills: FWCCI

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Women should harness E-Commerce skills to give a quantum jump to the national economy, said Mrs Tehmina Pasha, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) on Wednesday.

She was addressing a Webinar on 'Exploring the Amazon Opportunity for Pakistani Sellers' in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and SMEDA.

She said the US E-Commerce giant which was the largest internet store in the world i.e., Amazon.Com had been introduced for the first time in Pakistan which was a very lucrative opportunity for Pakistani sellers to register themselves and take benefit of the potential having 38 percent share in world E-Commerce Trade.

She said that in the wake of emerging E-Commerce trade, we have already proposed to the government that it should facilitate the introduction of Digital Information Platforms/Digital Economy/E-Commerce in its post-budget proposals.

Speaking on the occasion, TDAP Assistant Director Ms Kashmala Javed said that they were determined to provide technical assistance to empower women in order to promote their businesses through E-Commerce and in this context regular training programmes would soon be arranged.

Resource Person from Extreme Commerce Maqsood briefed the participants with the help of slides and informed that Amazon had 38.7 percent share in the world E-commerce trade. He also explained in detail the procedures of creating Amazon Seller Account and the necessary requisite in this regard.

At the end, FWCCI vice president Mrs Rubina Shafiq thanked the participants for their valuable inputsin the question-answer session.

