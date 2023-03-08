UrduPoint.com

Women Should Play Role In Societal Reforms: President Faisalabad Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Women should play role in societal reforms: President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad

President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad has congratulated female business community in particular and women in general on the occasion of "International Women's Day"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad has congratulated female business community in particular and women in general on the occasion of "International Women's Day".

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that women are integral part of society and they should play their due role in societal reforms, character building and formation of model nation.

She said that women should come forward by increasing their share in economic activities not only to serve the country for sustainable economic development but also for support of families and betterment of their children.

She said that it is high time that all women should also work hard shoulder to shoulder with the male business community to bring the country out of current economic crisis.

She said that since she assumed office of President FWCCI, her priority focus is to promote women entrepreneurship. She said that without taking women into mainstream economy, the country cannot have sustainable economic development.

She urged the policy makers to take the aspect of women development on priority so that majority part of population could be brought into mainstream of the economy.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Male Chamber Women Commerce All Industry Share

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological ..

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological Park

5 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITH ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITHAL training programme on UAE C ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia-China Relations Not 'Love Affair,' Will Not ..

Russia-China Relations Not 'Love Affair,' Will Not Become Similar to NATO Allies ..

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asim assigned additional charge of MD APP ..

Muhammad Asim assigned additional charge of MD APP

4 minutes ago
 Petrobras Sees Little Benefit From Russian Oil Cap ..

Petrobras Sees Little Benefit From Russian Oil Cap Since Market Is Never Balance ..

4 minutes ago
 BISP non-political program to facilitate poor peop ..

BISP non-political program to facilitate poor people, says Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.