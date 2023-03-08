Women should play role in societal reforms: President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad

President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad has congratulated female business community in particular and women in general on the occasion of "International Women's Day"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Robina Amjad has congratulated female business community in particular and women in general on the occasion of "International Women's Day".

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that women are integral part of society and they should play their due role in societal reforms, character building and formation of model nation.

She said that women should come forward by increasing their share in economic activities not only to serve the country for sustainable economic development but also for support of families and betterment of their children.

She said that it is high time that all women should also work hard shoulder to shoulder with the male business community to bring the country out of current economic crisis.

She said that since she assumed office of President FWCCI, her priority focus is to promote women entrepreneurship. She said that without taking women into mainstream economy, the country cannot have sustainable economic development.

She urged the policy makers to take the aspect of women development on priority so that majority part of population could be brought into mainstream of the economy.