Women should take legal ways to claim their rights: Ombudsperson

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Woman Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan said on Wednesday that women

should not remain silent for their rights, instead they should adopt legal ways to claim

their rights where they were denied.

She was addressing a seminar for the protection of women’s rights here at Govt College

Women University, Madina Town. RPO Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operation Dr Rizwan, Incharge

Protection Center Gul Naz, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

The Ombudsperson said the government was taking all possible steps to ensure women

rights in the province, so do not allow anyone to take away your rights or abuse you by

keeping silent.

“If you (women) do not get a share in the inherited property, file a complaint for your share

with the local administration and if you are not listened then report to the office of the Woman

Ombudsman Secretariat, "she said.

The Woman Ombudsperson said that today was the day of women, their development and rights.

She urged the students and women to bring out their hidden abilities and improve their confidence.

She further said that several initiatives were being taken by the government at national and

provincial level for women rights and their protection.

The Nabila Hakim thanked the government for taking initiatives regarding women rights and

providing strong support to women in today's era through electronic media, cameras, various

apps and social media.

She said that Woman Ombudsman office was working to resolve general issues while

it was also taking notice on the cases regarding sexual harassment since 2013.

She appealed to the administration, media and students to sensitize girls regarding

women rights so that they could work equally in any field with self-confidence in the society.

He said that islam has given equal rights to men and women, so a girl is as strong as a boy.

Earlier, she led a walk held to mark the day at college campus.