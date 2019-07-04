UrduPoint.com
Women Smuggling Issue , Attempt To Sabotage Pak-China Ties

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:23 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Labour Manpower and Overseas Pakistani was told on Thursday that anti-state elements attempted to sabotage Pak-China relations through scandalizing marriages of Pakistani women to Chinese men

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Senate Standing Committee on Labour Manpower and Overseas Pakistani was told on Thursday that anti-state elements attempted to sabotage Pak-China relations through scandalizing marriages of Pakistani women to Chinese men.It was further briefed that although there were some symptoms of women smuggling on the pretext of marriages but no proofs were fund in this connection.Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt chaired the meeting, held at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Faiz Muhammad, Nighat Mirza, Najma Hameed, Dr Shahzad Waseem and other were in attendance.The meeting was told that no proofs were found regarding smuggling of women on the pretext of marriage to Chinese men and sale of their body parts.

However, social and cultural differences between both societies have created problems.The meeting was told that as many as 57 people were arrested and they are under investigation, adding that FIA were conducting investigation from them.The committee emphasised all possible facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis.

The committee, in connection with the release of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails, said that the Kingdom has won the heart of Pakistanis by release Pakistani prisoners.The committee asked about the list of Pakistanis who have been released and those who are still in the Saudi jails.

