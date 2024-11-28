Women Stage Protest Over Lack Of Hygienic Drinking Water In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 28 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Nov, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, Kashmiri women of Hardu Aboora village in Tangmarg staged a strong protest against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, citing the long-standing issue of drinking water unavailability, says a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control ( LoC).
The protest took place outside the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), where the protestant Kashmiri women demanded immediate action to resolve their plight.
Speaking to the media, the protesters expressed their frustration over the lack of pure hygienic drinking water in their village for an extended period. "We have been facing severe water scarcity, and no official from the PHE Department has visited our village to address the issue," said one of the protesters, according to the report.
The residents of the area are demanding swift action, emphasizing the hardships they face daily due to the non-availability of clean drinking water, the report added.
Recent Stories
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO, female SI suspended14 seconds ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality17 seconds ago
-
SIAL executive committee meeting held21 seconds ago
-
Seminar on wheat production held27 seconds ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held31 seconds ago
-
Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur34 seconds ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG11 minutes ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi40 minutes ago