Women Stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Nov, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the women form Hardu Aboora village have staged a strong protest against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Tangmarg, citing the long-standing issue of drinking water unavailability, said a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control. ( LoC).

The protest took place outside the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), where the protestant Kashmiri women demanded immediate action to resolve their plight.

Speaking to the media, the protesters expressed their frustration over the lack of pure hygienic drinking water in their village for an extended period.

"We have been facing severe water scarcity, and no official from the PHE Department has visited our village to address the issue," said one of the protesters, according to the report.

The residents of the area, remain skeptical and are demanding swift action, emphasizing the hardships they face daily due to the non-availability of clean drinking water, the report added.

