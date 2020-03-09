UrduPoint.com
Women Stand Firm For Their Rights: Begum Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

The wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar said on Monday that women were standing firm to protect their rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar said on Monday that women were standing firm to protect their rights.

She added, "In Sha Allah, we all together will have to play our role in making the country as Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Those committing violence and injustice with women do not deserve any mercy." She was addressing a function held in connection with International Women Day organized by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsas Programme, and later talking to the media here at Children library Complex (CLC) on Monday. She also participated in a 'Walk' in this regard.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, PTI MPA Azma Kardar, Sarwat Shuja, CLC Chairperson Maryum Khokhar, BISP Director General Sagheer Ahmed Merani and a large number of women participated in the event.

Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar said that Pakistani women's talent was unprecedented in the world, however, there was a need to further empower women, besides providing them employment opportunities.

She said, "I am glad, the Federal government is not only providing jobs to women but also overcoming their financial constraints through BISP and Ehsas Programme." On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar said that women empowerment ensured country's progress and social prosperity. Pakistani women were outshining the men in every field especially in the education that was why the Punjab government was taking effective measures to provide them with all opportunities to excel in their respective fields and continue to contribute in the mainstream developmental process.

In her address, MPA Azma Kardar said, "We have to ensure women's rights as envisioned in the law and the constitution. We are highlighting the women's rights at all fora including the Assembly." Prime Minister Imran Khan also has the vision to strengthen the women and provide them relief and all possible facilities for whichthe government was taking effective steps.

At the end of the ceremony, a walk was also held for awareness about women's rights.

