Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan acknowledged women's contributions in all spheres of life and said, it takes strength and courge to nurture and groom youth into future leaders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan acknowledged women's contributions in all spheres of life and said, it takes strength and courge to nurture and groom youth into future leaders.

She was addressing a ceremony at social welfare complex, organized to pay tribute to women on international women day, being observed all over the world on Friday, Mar 8.

Women face odds but still they find resilience and give sacrifices to make possible what appears impossible. They educate and train their kids to become good human being and emerge as leaders.

Maryam Khan distributed gifts among women availing shelter at Darul Amaan and presented flowers to them.

Deputy director information Iram Salimee recalled a quote attributed to former Emperor of the French Napoleon Bonaparte: "Give me educated mother and I will give you good nation." Ms. Salimee urged women in their roles as mothers to help develop a society where women are given due respect by all sans any gender based prejudice.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani, Khalil Khan, In charge Darul Amaan Komal Ejaz, and director social welfare Naeem Ahmad also spoke.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields among participants.