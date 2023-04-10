Women teachers to be transferred back in district: Zafar Mahmood

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister KP for Tourism and Culture Zafar Mahmood has announced that women teachers who have been appointed away in others for a long time will be transferred to their respective districts following the policy.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women teachers affected by long-term appointments at the Circuit House Manshera.

Zafar Mahmood stated that steps will be taken to eliminate discrimination to address their grievances and other issues related to women teachers.

He also expressed concern, harassment of female teachers in the field and said that male officials in the education department should be strictly warned and to ensure the respect of the women in the offices.

Zafar Mahmood said that any complaint regarding women's harassment should be dealt with iron hand and the responsible officials should be made an example for others.

Earlier, during a meeting with a delegation from Balakot, Zafar Mahmood said that further steps were being taken to promote tourism in Kaghan Naran Valley.

He said that after a meeting with the officials of NHA, the Naran Road has been opened for the tourists ahead of schedule and instructions have been given to open the Babusar Top Road by April.

Zafar Mahmood also stated that efforts will be made to attract the attention of other tourists to the areas adjacent to the valley and more projects will be initiated to promote tourism in the valley.