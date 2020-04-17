Women thieves gang busted in Lahore

The CIA Sadar division police have busted a women criminal gang involved in a number of burglary incidents, arrested its six members and recovered Rs 20 million in cash and prize bonds from them

A special police team, led by DSP CIA Sadar Danish Aisf Ranjha, arrested the accused with booty.

The gang members used to work as domestic help in houses and took away valuables and cash whenever they would get a chance.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to many house thefts in various parts of the city. The gang members have been identified as Saba Bibi, the ring leader, Shamim, Tabasam, Fozia, Sonia and Amjad.