Women throng markets for Eid shopping

A large number of women on Tuesday throng federal capital markets for Eid shopping, as Eid approaching fast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A large number of women on Tuesday throng Federal capital markets for Eid shopping, as Eid approaching fast.

After relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown, although some people were still managing to order online shopping and avoid to go out in markets amid risk of coronavirus pandemic.

Number of online websites of different brands are offering a variety of accessories to facilitate customers.

Naila Yasmeen, a housewife said, "I have made online orders of clothes for me and my family to avoid going out in markets amid risk of COVID-19.

"The shops at various markets have adopted SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Amina Ansari while talking to APP.

Saifur Rehman, a retailer said that it was essential to adopt set SOPs in current situation, adding that they are aware of government's efforts to contain further spread of coronavirus.

He said that government had relaxed the lockdown to provide an opportunity to the people to make shopping for Eid, but the customers' health should be our priority.

Nasreen, a housewife said everybody not aware of online shopping so it was good the government had provided an opportunity to them for Eid shopping, adding that now it was their duty to follow set SOPs.

A large number of people, especially women in the capital city have appreciated the government's decision of relaxing lockdown, but said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow set SOPs for our own safety and others.