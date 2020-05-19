UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Throng Markets For Eid Shopping

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Women throng markets for Eid shopping

A large number of women on Tuesday throng federal capital markets for Eid shopping, as Eid approaching fast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A large number of women on Tuesday throng Federal capital markets for Eid shopping, as Eid approaching fast.

After relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown, although some people were still managing to order online shopping and avoid to go out in markets amid risk of coronavirus pandemic.

Number of online websites of different brands are offering a variety of accessories to facilitate customers.

Naila Yasmeen, a housewife said, "I have made online orders of clothes for me and my family to avoid going out in markets amid risk of COVID-19.

"The shops at various markets have adopted SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Amina Ansari while talking to APP.

Saifur Rehman, a retailer said that it was essential to adopt set SOPs in current situation, adding that they are aware of government's efforts to contain further spread of coronavirus.

He said that government had relaxed the lockdown to provide an opportunity to the people to make shopping for Eid, but the customers' health should be our priority.

Nasreen, a housewife said everybody not aware of online shopping so it was good the government had provided an opportunity to them for Eid shopping, adding that now it was their duty to follow set SOPs.

A large number of people, especially women in the capital city have appreciated the government's decision of relaxing lockdown, but said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow set SOPs for our own safety and others.

Related Topics

Women Market National University Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI leaders demand governors’ rule in Sindh

10 minutes ago

Lance Armstrong admits to first doping 'probably a ..

2 minutes ago

Lesotho PM Thabane officially resigns: TV address

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Back to Work Afte ..

2 minutes ago

UK Unemployment Rose by 0.1% Prior to COVID-19 Out ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.