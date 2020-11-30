UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women To Be Encouraged In Sports, Says Governor

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Women to be encouraged in sports, says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the women would be encouraged in the field of sports for ensuring woman empowerment for sustainable growth of the country in all fields of life.

He said that special attention was being paid to empower the women.

He stated this while meeting with female boxer Nimra who called on him at the Governor House here.

On the occasion MPA Sindh Raja Azhar was also present.

Governor Imran Ismail praising the female boxer Nimra, said that the achievements of Nimra in the boxing ring were appreciable.

He said that in the past big Names from Liyari got success at national and international levels.

He further said that the present government was paying attention to empower women in every field of life.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Sports Liyari Women All From Government Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

21 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.