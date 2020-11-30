Women to be encouraged in sports, says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the women would be encouraged in the field of sports for ensuring woman empowerment for sustainable growth of the country in all fields of life.

He said that special attention was being paid to empower the women.

He stated this while meeting with female boxer Nimra who called on him at the Governor House here.

On the occasion MPA Sindh Raja Azhar was also present.

Governor Imran Ismail praising the female boxer Nimra, said that the achievements of Nimra in the boxing ring were appreciable.

He said that in the past big Names from Liyari got success at national and international levels.

He further said that the present government was paying attention to empower women in every field of life.