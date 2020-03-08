Women to continue struggle to get their due rights: Tabinda

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing Bahawalpur Tabinda Chohan has said that women would continue their movement for protection of their due rights.

According to a press release issued here, she said that World Women's Day was being marked across the globe.

She said that more steps were needed to protect Women's rights.

She said that it was the justified for women to get equal their rights in society.

She said that women should be given opportunities to get jobs and work in mainstream life.

She said that PPP had been fully supporting movements being run for their rights women.

She said that Chairman, PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has openly announced to support women of the country to get their due rights and work with men in mainstream of the country.