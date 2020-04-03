UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women To Play Pivotal Role In COVID19: Ghazala

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:02 PM

Women to play pivotal role in COVID19: Ghazala

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage, Ghazala Saifi on Friday said that women have to play pivotal role in this testing time due to coronavirus pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage, Ghazala Saifi on Friday said that women have to play pivotal role in this testing time due to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Talking to APP, she urged people to stay at their homes for their own safety with their families. She said that women should focus on their children to keep them at home and also manage their studies.

She said that "we all together could defeat coronavirus with determination and strong resolve".

Ghazala Saifi said that COVID19 would not affect anyone unless you go out and bring itself to your home, adding that it was very important to stay at their homes.

She said that the people should avoid shaking hands and wash hands repeatedly for 20 seconds, adding that women should ensure that their kids keep their hands washed.

She said that the people should avoid outdoor movement and stay their homes, adding that in case people had to go out then they should avoid congested places.

Related Topics

Women All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia May Tighten Restrictions If COVID-19 Sprea ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel Returns to Work After 14-Day Quarantine - G ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against us ..

2 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Hancock Says Peak of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spri ..

29 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 6 ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.