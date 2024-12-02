ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) CDA's weekly Bazaar at Peshawar Mor, one of the country's busiest and most vibrant markets, is not just a hub for affordable clothing, food, and groceries but also a beacon of empowerment for women traders.

While traditionally male-dominated, the weekly bazaar has Section C, a women entrepreneurs-dominated area for the past few years, where they run stalls selling various products and earn a respectable livelihood.

Samira Moeed, who recently set up a stall selling purses and accessories, shared her experience, stating, "I’ve been running this stall for a month, while the environment is quite safe here. We ensure quality products at slightly lower prices than the market. Female customers feel comfortable shopping with us."

She emphasized the importance of financial independence, urging women to embrace trading as a viable career path.

She urged the relevant authorities to enhance security measures especially for women to ensure their safety.

Another trader, Rahila, highlighted that the popular business ventures for women in the bazaar include the selling of children’s clothes, toys, women-specific stuff and food items.

She noted that these items offer good returns and are well-suited for women entrepreneurs who are looking for a respectable earning opportunity.

Another buyer, Farah, visiting the bazaar for the first time, said, "I was initially skeptical about the quality, but I am pleasantly surprised. The products are excellent, and the prices are lower than the local market. I feel comfortable and inspired while purchasing anything from the women sellers."

Ameena, a regular visitor said, "Having a separate section for female traders makes shopping easier and more comfortable for women like me. The handicrafts here are especially impressive, though prices have increased this year." She added, "Seeing these women thrive makes me proud. They are empowering not only themselves but their families, setting an example for others."

She also requested the concerned authorities to resolve vehicle parking issues so that all visitors will get the proper parking space and can enjoy shopping without any hassle.

CDA's weekly Bazaar's women traders are proving that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for empowerment, demonstrating that with determination and support, women can achieve economic independence and contribute meaningfully to society.