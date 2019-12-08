Women transporters' trend gaining popularity in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The trend of women transporters gaining popularity among the women to earn handsome livelihood for themselves with a new identity and dignity.

Many women had started the pick and drop service for schoolchildren to provide them safer and convenient transport.

Parveen Akhtar, country's first woman transporter said that as it was male dominated profession, but she had to join this field like a man for her family.

She said, "There was no profession where women were lacking behind, you just need courage and confidence to remove barriers and hurdles from your way to prove yourself".

A new transport service titled "Moms school transport" has been launched in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in a bid to benefit schoolchildren for their safety, accessibility and affordability, she told APP.

"Transportation remains to be a major bottleneck for parents so as a solution, we have initiated a safer transport service for schoolchildren", she said.

She said for mothers it was the most important thing that their children could reach school safe and sound, so this transport service providing all facilities with trust worthy drivers.

She said that in her transport all modest services like AC and heaters were available with security camera and security team to monitor children.

She said basically they started the transport service in 2017 with male drivers, but soon they would hire female drivers as well for their empowerment.

She said, "Our service covers different routes including Rawalpindi to Islamabad, Islamabad to Rawalpindi".

She said that she believed women were capable to achieving everything, she said.

