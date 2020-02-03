UrduPoint.com
Women Travelers Plead For Plying Dedicated Vehicles In Twin Cities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:14 PM

Women travelers on Monday pleaded for plying a dedicated transport facility, since they were facing profound problems while traveling in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Women travelers on Monday pleaded for plying a dedicated transport facility, since they were facing profound problems while traveling in twin cities.

Narjis Kazami , a working woman said that she has to rely on public transport which was not convenient to travel on it and added it was very hard for me to pay for taxi's services.

She said in public transport even in Metro Bus Service " there are few seats reserved for women which were not sufficient to meet with the every day demand.

She demanded the quarter concerned to pay heed for their long standing issue of safer transport.

When contacted, a senior official of National Transport Research Centre,Fauzia Sultana said that we are in coordination with all department to evolve joint strategyto deal with such kind of crime.

