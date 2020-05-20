Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pakistan

Women University Swabi conducted an online session for Head of Departments and Faculty members on the topic of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan with the collaboration of Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Countering Violent Extremism

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : Women University Swabi conducted an online session for Head of Departments and Faculty members on the topic of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan with the collaboration of Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Countering Violent Extremism.

Nazir Hussain Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Dr. Samia Raheel Qazi Chairperson International Women Union, Saqib Urooj Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Maryam Khan and Muhammad Kashif Irshad Coordinator to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that women empowerment can open a new dimension to women of Pakistan and It has been realized that policies and projects without concerning the female position in the society harm development.

They argued that women's empowerment covers many dimensions including social, economic, cultural, political, legal, and psychological.

They emphasized that Women empowerment was preferred not only for the development of a country but also required to minimize poverty and promotes economic growth.