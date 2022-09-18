Women Uni to help resume education facilities in flood hit areas of Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Uzma alongwith other teaching staff visited flood hit areas of district Rajanpur with a vision to provide daily use items to people and also reviewed arrangements to assist district administration in resuming educational facilities in schools and colleges.

Women University Multan promised to help resume education in the affected areas.

For the purpose, the delegation held a meeting with the District Administration. Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma stated that Women University Multan would not leave people alone at the critical phase of their lives.

She promised that they would help in rehabilitation work. The students, who could not continue education due to floods losses, would be provided coaching at their doorstep, she maintained.

The doors of the University were open for the girls of the affected areas. She urged philanthropists to come forward and donate maximum. The Women University delegation also distributed relief goods among affected people. Dr Maimoona Khan and some other teachers were also present on this occasion.